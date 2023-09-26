Bill Saravinovski, the new mayor of Bayside, says he will continue to "pick up" on every phone call he gets from residents and to reply to every email.
The local government veteran has been elected mayor for the remaining 12 months of the council term, with Cr Joe Awada as deputy mayor.
Outgoing mayor Dr Christina Curry and deputy mayor Scott Morrissey did not seek re-election.
Dr Curry said, "As is common practice in many councils, mayoral appointments are often on a rotational basis and I therefore give the opportunity to another of my Labor colleagues to be the candidate".
Cr Saravinovski has already had two spells as mayor at Bayside and filled the role for many years at Rockdale Council.
The mayor and deputy mayor are normally elected for two years, but this council term was cut short by the pandemic.
Cr Saravinovski said his priority was "to maintain the momentum and strongly continue our program of works [including] further progress on improving the customer experience, Barton Park upgrade and Botany Aquatic Centre".
He thanked Dr Curry and Cr Morrissey "for the incredible job they have done over the last two years".
"This is my fortieth year in local government," he said.
Cr Saravinovski said he first ran for council in 1983 at the age of 21 "to make a difference".
A friend of his brother's had been killed in a road accident at at Rockdale and he had wanted to get traffic islands installed, which he achieved after two years.
"I am proud that every person who calls me on my mobile phone, I pick up," he said. I will continue to do that while I am serving on council. I am proud of the fact I send emails back to anyone who writes to me.
"So those who are watching by Facebook, if there is an issue please call me...If you want me to come out and see you, I will come out and see you."
Dr Curry said, she was extremely proud of the performance and achievements of the elected council, community and council staff during her term as mayor.
