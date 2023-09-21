St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Engadine High School students impresses in 2023 What Matters? writing competition

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 21 2023 - 1:32pm
Talented student writer Ruby Tarman, of Engadine High School. Picture supplied
Engadine High School's Ruby Tarman is the runner-up for the year 7/8 category of the What Matters? writing competition, with her entry 'Country'.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

