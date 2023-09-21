Engadine High School's Ruby Tarman is the runner-up for the year 7/8 category of the What Matters? writing competition, with her entry 'Country'.
Almost 5000 entries were received this year. Ruby's achievements were recognised at a ceremony at the Whitlam Institute.
She wrote about the importance of protecting sacred land.
Inspired by Gough Whitlam's commitment to involving young people in the shaping of Australia's future, the annual competition is open to year 5-12 students, where they respond to the question of 'what matters' to them.
The competition celebrates its 20th year in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.