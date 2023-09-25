The Bate Bay Body Bashers have secured 2nd place at the Australian Body Surfing Classic held at Kiama beach last weekend.
The Cronulla bodysurfing club, which boats over 150 members from four continents have now secured first, second and third placed finishes in the nation's premier event since its 2016 inception.
The winners, The Cobras from the Sydney Northern beaches secured their first win by a 0.13 margin and look to host the event next year as a result of their victory.
Bate Bay Body Bashers captain Nick Brbot said the Cobras thoroughly deserved their victory.
"We are still very proud of our achievement," he said
"To have the youngest competitor in Will Dorsman at only 13 competing in an open competition gives us great confidence in our bodysurfing stocks in future."
The Body Bashers meet Sundays at Gate 8 at 7:30 and are open to everyone.
