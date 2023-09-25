St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Bate Bay Body Bashers just miss out

John Veage
By John Veage
September 26 2023 - 8:16am
Australian Runners up The Bate Bay Body Bashers with 13 yr old Will Dorsman
The Bate Bay Body Bashers have secured 2nd place at the Australian Body Surfing Classic held at Kiama beach last weekend.

