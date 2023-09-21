Organisers have declared the seventh Sylvanvale Pre WWII Car Show at Sutherland on Sunday "a roaring success", with an estimated 7000 people attending despite extremely hot weather.
The Flora Street car park proved an ideal venue for the 100 vintage cars, stalls, kids' activities and food and drink stalls.
The annual car show is a fundraiser for disability organisation Sylvanvale.
Funds raised this year are going to new specialist disability accommodation in Illawong.
Sylvanvale CEO Leanne Fretten said it was "a hugely successful day".
"We are so grateful to everyone who was part of it," she said.
"A huge thank you to event custodian and founder Ken Warburton, Sutherland Shire Council and all the sponsors, including platinum sponsors mySupply Store and Nexon Asia Pacific.
"We are very excited about the impact the funds raised will have on the lives of the people who will soon be moving into their new, leading-edge disability accommodation in Illawong."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.