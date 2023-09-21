St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 21 2023
Organisers have declared the seventh Sylvanvale Pre WWII Car Show at Sutherland on Sunday "a roaring success", with an estimated 7000 people attending despite extremely hot weather.

