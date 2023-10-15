A joint cook-up between neighbours eventuated into about 500 meals, which will all be distributed to families in need this year.
Anti-violence Movement Enough is Enough and Bella Cibo, both at Jannali, combined their goals into one project.
Enough is Enough has been working with Ozharvest and Woolworths Metro Jannali to receive food that would normally be thrown out, and have been supplying people in Sutherland Shire with fresh food boxes.
In the aim of encouraging zero waste, the organisation wanted to re-distribute items that could still be used.
October is Mental Health Month. Each Friday, volunteers, supporters and stakeholders of Enough is Enough prepare ready-made meals, under the instruction of Bella Cibo chef, Nathan.
"Because of this work with the community we have realised there are a lot of people doing it tough that do not have access to cooking facilities," General Manager of Enough is Enough Simone Marslew, said. "They may be living in an overcrowded refuge, hotel, tent or car.
"There are people in the community who don't know what to do with a box of fresh fruit and veg, having never been taught what to do with a whole pumpkin or pomegranate, for example.
"We also work with victims of crime and sometimes not having to think about cooking for yourself and your family when in crisis can make a huge difference in recovery."
There donning aprons and getting their hands dirty for the cause was Enough is Enough Chief Executive Ken Marslew, Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce, NSW Liberal Leader Mark Speakman, Miranda MP Eleni Petinos, and Director of Birdie Wealth and Enough is Enough Board President Nathan Smith.
