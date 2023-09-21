$24.6 million in final funding for the upgrade of Sutherland Hospital's operating theatre complex, which was all but completed under the previous government .

$3 million towards the construction of a new police station at Helensburgh in 2023/24

$20 million for the Sutherland to Cronulla active transport link, announced by the previous government

$4.2 million in 2023/24 to transfer wildlife corridors in Woronora Heights to National Parks and Wildlife Services

$174,000 towards Engadine High School's hall upgrade

$15.5 million for a Rail Timetable Solution Program to improve the rail system