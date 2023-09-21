Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart says the state budget has delivered for the electorate.
Funding allocations include $5 million to upgrade Fire and Rescue NSW stations in the electorate, including Sutherland, Engadine and Helensburgh, which was an election commitment.
Another commitment, for which initial funding has been provided, is a new multi-purpose hall at Sutherland Public School.
Other budget allocations include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.