Work on repairing the road to Garie Beach in Royal National Park is due to start in October and is expected to be completed by mid-2024, depending on weather.
The road was closed after a landslip in March 2022 during record rainfall across the state, and the beach will be inaccessible for vehicles this summer.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart said "the long and difficult journey to restore public access to Garie Beach has taken a major step forward with the start of work on repairs to Garie Road in October".
Transport for NSW (TfNSW) will move a section of the road further into the hill and drive about 100 15-metre-long concrete piles into the side of the road for more than 150 metres.
TfNSW says the collapse of Garie Road was one of the worst in Greater Sydney [caused by flooding] and there has been continuous slippage of the road and land, further increasing risks in and around the location.
Garie Surf Life Saving Club members will operate from Wattamolla Beach during the 2023/24 surf life saving season instead, while National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will provide paid lifeguard services at Wattamolla over the summer holidays too.
NPWS is planning maintenance and repairs to buildings, paths and other structures that were also damaged in the Garie precinct.
Ms Stuart said said she was "glad that there is finally light at the end of the tunnel - particularly for members of Garie SLSC".
"There is still a lot of work that needs to be done to repair the road but all going well, it should be reopened by mid-next year."
