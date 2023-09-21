St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Work on Garie Beach road expected to start next month and be completed by mid-2024

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 21 2023 - 4:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garie Beach will be closed for the upcoming summer. Picture by Chris Lane
Garie Beach will be closed for the upcoming summer. Picture by Chris Lane

Work on repairing the road to Garie Beach in Royal National Park is due to start in October and is expected to be completed by mid-2024, depending on weather.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.