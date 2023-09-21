Concerns have been raised in response to the NSW Government's decision to make two schools in St George, co-educational.
From 2025, single-sex campuses Penshurst Girls and Hurstville Boys in the Georges River College (both year 7-10) will become co-ed. Year 7 and 8 transition first, followed by year 9 and 10 in 2026.
The idea is to increase co-ed learning opportunities in the area - something the majority of parents want, the government states. It said that three quarters of parents of primary school pupils stated they would prefer to send their child to a co-educational school.
But Oatley MP Mark Coure, says the community should have had greater involvement in what is a significant change to local education system. He said the decision also ignored calls for a comprehensive 7-12 high school in the area.
"Education is very personal to me. My wife is a teacher, my son goes to (a public primary) school. My concern is that school will have a new designated intake area which could limit the choices parents have for their children. It doesn't make any sense to have to apply out of area for a high school just down the road as could be the case with these changes," Mr Coure said.
The government conducted comprehensive Department of Education consultation in the Georges River school communities. It said in recognition of the preferences of some students and families, the co-educational schools will also provide opportunities for single-sex-focused classes and activities.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning, Prue Car, said larger student populations would help increase the range of subjects and extracurricular opportunities for students.
A parent who attended an open day at Penshurst campus, said the decision to shake-up the campus was "disgraceful", and questioned why prospective parents were not informed at the school's open day.
In a letter to parents, Penshurst Girls' principal Noeline Ross said the remainder of the 2023 and 2024 school year would be a planning phase including stakeholder and community engagement, and completion of necessary upgrades to ensure the campuses are fit for purpose.
She said as part of the transition to the new model, the year 7-10 schools will have a designated intake area.
"This will involve some changes to nearby school intake areas. These newly defined enrolment intake areas will appear on school finder for the 2025 year 7 intake from the start of 2024," she said.
The principal said students would be well supported through these changes.
"All students enrolled in Georges River college year 7-10 will have access to the 11-12 senior campus. Students, staff, parents and wider community will have the opportunity to provide input into revised campus name changes during 2024," she said.
Oatley campus will remain the same - enrolling boys and girls in year 11-12 and Peakhurst campus remains a year 7-10 co-ed campus.
