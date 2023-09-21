St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Education
Schools

Oatley MP Mark Coure blasts NSW Government decision to change up Georges River College campuses

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 22 2023 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under the change, Hurstville Boys' Campus will become co-educational.
Under the change, Hurstville Boys' Campus will become co-educational.

Concerns have been raised in response to the NSW Government's decision to make two schools in St George, co-educational.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.