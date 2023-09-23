"...I saw a psychiatrist and after a mere ten minutes of conversation, he told me, "I have no idea how you've managed for so long without an ADHD diagnosis." I was stunned, not because I couldn't believe it, but because I'd seen myself fitting neatly into the profile of someone with ADHD and had often tried to bring it up, only to have it dismissed. And yet, here was a doctor arriving at the same conclusion I'd debated for years. I was relieved I suppose. I started a new medication. It was almost a miracle.

