It's back for another year, and smart phone creatives are gearing up for the best year yet.
The 9th annual International Smart Phone Film Fest is on from November 18-19 at the Actors Centre Australia, Leichhardt.
This year there were 458 entries including 28 feature films - that's a jump in almost 50 per cent of entries from 2022. People from 60 countries have entered the competition. Finalists will compete for more than $50,000 in prizes across several categories. Out of the 19 finalists, 12 are from Australia.
Gymea's Connor Tattersall, 16, features with his entry titled 'Alone', which draws on his schooling experiences and health journey.
"A couple of years ago, I started homeschooling for numerous reasons, including physical and mental health. In traditional high school, I was a good student, I barley talked but I got good grades. It wasn't until the last lock down that I realised I wasn't actually getting any work done. I felt isolated," he said.
"I focused on things I could manage, which were surprisingly delving into the intricacies of genetics at UNSW or observing seal behavior patterns at Taronga Zoo.
"...I saw a psychiatrist and after a mere ten minutes of conversation, he told me, "I have no idea how you've managed for so long without an ADHD diagnosis." I was stunned, not because I couldn't believe it, but because I'd seen myself fitting neatly into the profile of someone with ADHD and had often tried to bring it up, only to have it dismissed. And yet, here was a doctor arriving at the same conclusion I'd debated for years. I was relieved I suppose. I started a new medication. It was almost a miracle.
"I turned to what made me feel grounded amidst the chaos - my passion for cinematography, a pursuit I'd once deemed too reliant on luck to ever have reason for pursuing as a career...I pulled out my phone and began filming. I didn't know the story yet, nor did I have time to film it properly, but I took a leap and began. I started filming in my bedroom. As I went along, more ideas surfaced, and a story formed in my mind, one I was eager to share. My hope is that viewers will find their own meaning within it."
Festival co-Founder and Director Angela Blake said 2023 was the most exciting year of films yet.
"Receiving almost 500 entries has blown us away and proves that the world is inspired and excited by the possibilities of that little phone in your pocket," she said. "As well as professional filmmakers, we have seen so many first-time filmmakers inspired to pick up their phone and shoot their first film."
