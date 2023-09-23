St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Connells Point artist Sarah Kalidis exhibits at 'The Other Art Fair' 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 23 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Connells Point artist Sarah Kalidis has been selected to exhibit at 'The Other Art Fair Sydney', which is on at Barangaroo from october 12-15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.