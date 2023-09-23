Connells Point artist Sarah Kalidis has been selected to exhibit at 'The Other Art Fair Sydney', which is on at Barangaroo from october 12-15.
It's a large exhibition celebrating independent artists, both Australian and international.
The exhibition continues its mission to re-frame art, and how it's enjoyed; offering a fair that's inclusive, evocative, and inspiring, with a vibrant programme of features, workshops, immersive installations, DJs - and a fully stocked bar. It prides itself on providing a unique platform for artists to connect with art enthusiasts, collectors and trade professionals.
The fair's purpose-driven approach enables up-and-coming artists to showcase their work without the need for gallery representation on both a national and international stage in a highly competitive market.
The Artist List also features a diverse group of more than 130 emerging and established Australian-based artists, including Ms Kalidis, who will all be on hand at the fair to chat about her art and buy directly from. She will be showcasing her series of original paintings.
''Since making the departure from my Carss Park store, I have been able to focus on designing my textiles collection and it has been wonderful to let my art develop organically," she said. "And now comes a new body of works that reflects this reawakening and the evolution of my style. The Other Art Fair will give the audience a glimpse into my journey over the last few years."
It's on at The Cutaway, Barangaroo.
Want more local news? Sign up for your free weekly newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.