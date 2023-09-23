St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Georges River Association's Mid-Autumn Festival Gala 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 23 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Georges River Association hosted its Mid-Autumn Festival Gala recently, with the theme of 'gratitude to the community' at Club Central Hurstville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.