Georges River Association hosted its Mid-Autumn Festival Gala recently, with the theme of 'gratitude to the community' at Club Central Hurstville.
About 500 residents gathered to celebrate alongside NSW Premier Chris Minns, who commended the association for its contributions to the community.
The banquet featured a variety of performances including a rendition of the Australian folk song Waltzing Matilda performed in Chinese traditional music, a western musical performance of Hemerocallis Flower by Chinese children, and a lion dance by pupils from Hurstville Public School.
Georges River Councillor Ben Wang and the association announced a $20,000 donation for the school, to build an artificial turf multi-purpose sports field.
The largest contributor to this donation was 80-year-old Chinese artist and traditional Chinese medicine practitioner, Wenhua Tan, who donated $10,000. She, alongside other artists, presented a painting to the school titled 'All Flowers in Full Bloom'.Hurstville Public School will permanently display the names of Ms Tan and other donors on plaques on the school building, and the painting will be hung in the school hall.
Association President Jun Qi, said the association would continue to serve the community, work for the welfare of the residents, and contribute to the development of multiculturalism.
