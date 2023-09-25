St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mayoral minute with Nick Katris: protecting community information access rights as a 'Right to Know Champion'

September 25 2023 - 5:30pm
Georges River Mayor Nick Katris. Picture supplied
'Right to Know Week' is an international campaign that aims to encourage NSW public sector agencies to improve their knowledge of the Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (GIPA Act), and to raise awareness of the public's right to access government held information in NSW.

Local News

