'Right to Know Week' is an international campaign that aims to encourage NSW public sector agencies to improve their knowledge of the Government Information (Public Access) Act 2009 (GIPA Act), and to raise awareness of the public's right to access government held information in NSW.
Right to Know Week NSW runs this week from September 25-October 1, 2023. This year's theme is 'The importance of the online space for access to information'.
The online space plays a pivotal role in empowering citizens by providing easy and convenient access to a vast array of government information.
In offering access to information online, you can engage with government agencies, apply for services, and seek assistance easily which enhances overall public service delivery.
By championing the significance of the online space for access to information, NSW creates a vibrant, inclusive, and informed society while upholding the values of accessibility, transparency and trust in government.
Georges River Council is a proud Champion of Right to Know Week NSW 2023 and is committed to protecting the information access rights of our community.
In NSW, you have a right to access government information which is protected under the GIPA Act. Government held information can include records and data about how a government agency works. Ensuring accountability by providing access to this information is vital to our participatory democracy.
There are four ways you can access government held information in NSW:
