Bushfire readiness forums to be held in Sutherland Shire on Saturday September 23

September 22 2023 - 12:27pm
Bushfire hazard reduction involving three agencies in Boundary Road, Heathcote in August this year. Picture Facebook
Forums to help residents prepare for the bushfire season will be held tomorrow (Saturday September 23) at Bundeena and Engadine.

Local News

