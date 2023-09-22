Forums to help residents prepare for the bushfire season will be held tomorrow (Saturday September 23) at Bundeena and Engadine.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart is hosting the meeting, which will involve organisations involved in an bushfire emergencies, including the Rural Fire Service, SES, NSW Ambulance, police, surf life saving and Transport for NSW
The locations and times are Bundeena Community centre at 10.30am and Engadine Uniting Church at 1pm.
"The forums aim to bring all the emergency services involved in a bushfire emergency, into the one room, to explain their role," Ms Stuart said.
"It is also a great opportunity to hear from those services - particularly the RFS - regarding the best way to prepare for a bushfire emergency."
