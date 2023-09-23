Weekly Wrap: Dramatic beach rescue a warning for summer ahead

Hello readers,
With high temperatures already making their mark this spring, we've been getting an early taste of summer from hazard reduction burns to trips to the beach. This was certainly true at Greenhills Beach where an off-duty lifesaver and other beachgoers joined in a dramatic rescue of four swimmers who were swept out in a rip.
"It was great so many people acted quickly and came to assist, or it could have ended very differently," said Caringbah's Simon Earle, a member of North Cronulla Surf Life Saving Club.
On the education front, Oatley MP Mark Coure has declared that the public should have had more say in what is a significant change to our local education system.
From 2025, single-sex campuses Penshurst Girls and Hurstville Boys in the Georges River College (both year 7-10) will become co-ed. Year 7 and 8 transition first, followed by year 9 and 10 in 2026.
In real estate news, Cronulla Sharks chief executive Dino Mezzatesta said there will be "enormous benefits" to the club and the shire generally from the Australian Rugby League Commission purchasing the Quest hotel at Woolooware Bay.
Rugby league's governing body in Australia recently announced the acquisition, believed to be for more than $20 million.
We took a look at an imminent father-son pairing when Dragons coach Shane Flanagan will coach his son Kyle next season.
Flanagan will reunite with his father after three seasons at Canterbury, where he played 50 NRL games at halfback and hooker.
"Kyle brings great value to our squad in a number of positions," said the Dragons General Manager of Football, Ben Haran.
"His competitive nature, experience and knowledge of the game will benefit those around him."
Finally, the circus is in town! Murray Trembath took a look at the amazing family who are the "heart and soul" of Stardust Circus.
