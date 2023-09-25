St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Minns acts to bring back express train services for Kogarah during morning and evening peak

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:25am, first published 6:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Minns at Kogarah station this month. Inset: Mr Minns with local business people at an earlier protest. Pictures by John Veage
Chris Minns at Kogarah station this month. Inset: Mr Minns with local business people at an earlier protest. Pictures by John Veage

Premier Chris Minns says he is confident peak period express train services for Kogarah commuters can be restored.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.