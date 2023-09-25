Premier Chris Minns says he is confident peak period express train services for Kogarah commuters can be restored.
Mr Minns said a full review of Sydney train network timetables was being carried out, and he had given "specific advice that we have a big problem in Kogarah".
"We are in the thick of it now, rearranging the timetable to get more express services for Kogarah," he told the Leader at the station while campaigning with Barton MP Linda Burney for the Yes vote in the Voice to parliament referendum this month.
"It's not just about outbound traffic. Increasingly this is a massive destination for people that come for medical services or work in Kogarah.
"And, if we as a the state government want to lift up [increase densities] for communities like Kogarah, not just for residential use, but also for commercial and business, we have to have good public transport links.
"I can't give a date when it will change, but we are confident we can get more [express services] in."
A new timetable introduced by the Liberal government in 2013 cut services to Kogarah and Rockdale by 50 per cent and removed express trains in the morning and evening peaks.
Every service became an all-stations to and from the CBD.
Passengers travelling from the south were forced to change at Hurstville.
Mr Minns was a fierce critic of the change both before and after he won Labor Party preselection for the seat of Kogarah.
He helped gain more than 8000 signatures from Kogarah station users protesting at the changes.
Prior to the timetable rewrite, Kogarah was the 17th busiest station and Rockdale the 23rd busiest of 308 stations on the network.
Kogarah business owners protested that the change would have a big impact on their operations.
The forecast proved to be correct, with many businesses closing down and shops remaining empty.
Then Transport Minister Gladys Berejiklian said at the time there had been ''a lot of positive feedback'' to the new timetable.
''Most customers are now saying, 'Wow, I have got a seat,' '' she said.
''They also appreciate the regular clock face service, with a train every 10 minutes.''
Ms Berejiklian said the timetable would be ''tweaked'' and feedback would be taken into account - but no substantial changes were ever made.
