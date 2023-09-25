Players, coaches, officials and guests attended an evening acknowledging the achievements from the top tier National Premier Leagues NSW Men's and Women's as well as the Football NSW Leagues- held at The Star Event Centre last week with Rockdale ace Alec Urosevski a big winner.
In a first for Football NSW's competitions, every senior league award was celebrated in an unforgettable night as over 900 guests enjoyed what was a massive year for the sport in 2023.
With 47 awards presented to clubs and individuals, there were many highlights that took place on a magical evening for the sport.
The Golden Boot award saw several key attackers honoured with Rockdale Ilinden's sharpshooter Alec Urosevski (27 goals) leading the way-UNSW FC's Kevin Lopes (23 goals), South Coast Flame's Bronte Trew (29 goals), Northern Tigers' Kai Denton (26 goals), APIA Leichhardt's Ashlie Crofts (24 goals) also receiving the plaudits as each individual hit their targets for 2023.
In the Player of the Year awards the clubs voted in a 3-2-1 system after each team put forward their best two players for the 2023 season, with St George FC's Conor Quilligan rewarded for a stellar season.
Ilinden's Urosevski also clinched his second big award of the evening and the most important taking out the top honour, with his club Rockdale Ilinden FC also taking out the NPL NSW Men's Club Championship.
The U20 Reserve Grade player of the year was Sebastian Cerecedo from St George FC, FNSW League 1 Women - Sutherland Shire FA won the Fair Play Award,
The NPL NSW Goal of the Year award was met with some stunning goals, but it was NWS Spirit FC's Richie Darko who stole the headlines with his 94th minute winner in what was the game of the season as his troops finished 5-4 winners over the Wollongong Wolves in Round 9.
Goalkeepers and coaches were also recognised and Football NSW congratulated each award recipient.
