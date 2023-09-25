St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Football NSW Gala Awards

John Veage
By John Veage
September 25 2023 - 11:00am
Players, coaches, officials and guests attended an evening acknowledging the achievements from the top tier National Premier Leagues NSW Men's and Women's as well as the Football NSW Leagues- held at The Star Event Centre last week with Rockdale ace Alec Urosevski a big winner.

