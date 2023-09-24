St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Education

Sutherland Shire Libraries is offering year 12 exam support with 'HSC Rescue' event

By Eva Kolimar
September 24 2023 - 5:30pm
Sutherland Shire students who are starting the HSC soon will have access to a variety of activities across Sutherland Shire libraries from September 25. Picture supplied
With the Higher School Certificate (HSC) exam period approaching, Sutherland Shire Council Libraries are again set to help students navigate the stress and pressure of looming final exams.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

