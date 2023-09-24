With the Higher School Certificate (HSC) exam period approaching, Sutherland Shire Council Libraries are again set to help students navigate the stress and pressure of looming final exams.
Library staff are set to offer support through the council's annual 'HSC Rescue' event, providing a line-up of activities designed to help students unwind, recharge and conquer their exams with confidence.
Starting from September 25 and continuing throughout the first week of HSC exams, Sutherland and Cronulla libraries will transform into havens of relaxation and preparation.
Students will benefit from a range of activities. There will be furry companionship from some specially enlisted canine companions, free neck and shoulder massages, complimentary pizza and mindfulness activities.
Thanks to the support of St George and Sutherland Mental Health Inter-agency, expert advice and study support will also be on hand to guide student. Organisations providing activities on behalf of the inter-agency include headspace, 2Connect, 3Bridges and The Family Co.
Sutherland Shire Mayor Carmelo Pesce urged students to take part in the event,.
"Our dedicated library staff love hosting our annual HSC Rescue, which has proven incredibly popular each year in helping to ease the academic pressure that accompanies HSC exams," he said.
"These events are open to all HSC students across Sutherland Shire, with an array of free activities on offer across each of the different afternoons this event is set to take place.
"If you're a local student preparing for your final exams, drop into Sutherland or Cronulla libraries as this event is the perfect opportunity to unwind as you prepare to tackle this important academic milestone."
Students can also visit any of the Sutherland Shire Libraries to use dedicated study spaces, where they'll find afternoon refreshment stations stocked with fruit, muesli bars, and sugar hits.
This annual initiative has become a popular event for students, attracting a turnout of 140 students in 2022. HSC Rescue is delivered in partnership with local youth organisations.
The HSC written exams begin on October 11.
