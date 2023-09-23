St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Talent on display at Banks Community Photography Exhibition 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 23 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverwood's Nikki Leung with her winning photograph taken at Lime Kiln Bay. She is pictured with Banks MP David Coleman. Picture supplied
Riverwood's Nikki Leung with her winning photograph taken at Lime Kiln Bay. She is pictured with Banks MP David Coleman. Picture supplied

Photographers had the chance to have their work viewed by admirers, at the Banks Community Photography Exhibition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.