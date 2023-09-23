Photographers had the chance to have their work viewed by admirers, at the Banks Community Photography Exhibition.
People were invited to submit a photograph from within the Banks electorate, and those chosen for the display were hung on the wall at St George Arts and Crafts Centre, Penshurst, on September 20.
More than 200 people attended the exhibition.
The competition was judged by representatives from St George Arts and Crafts, St George Art Society, and Oatley 101 Artists. Nikki Cheung of Riverwood was named as the winner of the competition with the image, 'White-Faced Heron at Lime Kiln Bay, as the tide turns'.
More than 30 other residents were recognised for their photography skills.
