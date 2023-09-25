Connells Point Netball is having their second - Women in Sport Dinner to be held on October 27 at Hurstville's Club Central.
The purpose of the event is to celebrate the achievements of Women in the sporting arena and the Connells Point Netball Club, feel they have a responsibility to their 400 young female members (a couple of male ones now as well) to provide them with both an organised sporting structure as well as giving them access to educational and inspirational opportunities.
This years special guests include Kath Koschel from the Kindness Factory, who will tell her story about breaking her back after years of trying to become a state female cricketer, only to break it a second time after being hit by a drunk driver.
Koshel founded the Kindness Factory out of her adversity and now hopes to teach people to get through lifes obstacles by displaying kindness to others.
Netballer Liz Ellis is also a guest, the former Australian Netball Diamonds Captain, world champion, TV personality and Queen of the Jungle for 2023 in Im a celebrity get me out of here.
They will join entertainer Jackson Aces and MC Anthony Maroon from the Triple M NRL team.
Connells Point Netball Club is the largest Netball Club in the St George district - they have 42 teams plus Netta Netballers aged from 5 years old to older ladies.
They are also the second biggest Junior Club at the Sutherland Shire Netball Association (behind Sharks Netball Club) with over 400 club members reached this season.
Tickets at : Eventbrite
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.