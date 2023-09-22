St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
First ever Play! Kids Festival to be staged at The Pavilion Sutherland during school holidays

Updated September 22 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
The Listies present Hamlet Prince of Skidmark. Picture supplied
The Listies present Hamlet Prince of Skidmark. Picture supplied

The Pavilion Sutherland is a playground for kids during ther school holidays, with a range of performances, workshops and concerts from some of Sydney's best children's performing arts companies.

