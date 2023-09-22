The Pavilion Sutherland is a playground for kids during ther school holidays, with a range of performances, workshops and concerts from some of Sydney's best children's performing arts companies.
Dinosaurs, circus skills, art classes, Shakespeare, music workshops, discos and much more come together in the perfect combination of school holiday fun at The Pavilion's first ever Play! Kids Festival.
The Play! Kids Festival runs Wednesday 4 - Saturday 7 October.
Sydney Youth Orchestras: Meet the Orchestra Workshop and Concert Wednesday 4 October A wonderful way to introduce orchestral music to children, this relaxed and informal concert is interactive, informative and most importantly, lots of fun! Is your child a ready for their debut performance on The Pavilion stage?
Up to 40 young musicians will join a morning workshop with SYO's Peter Seymour Orchestra and perform in the afternoon concert.
Erth's Dinosaur Zoo: Thursday 5 October Children and adults alike will be in awe of a menagerie of dinosaurs and insects that once roamed freely around the world, from cute baby dinos to some of the largest carnivores and herbivores that have ever walked the planet.
The Listies: Hamlet: Prince of Skidmark Friday 6, Saturday 7 October Kidult superstars The Listies are back with their side-splittingly clever adaptation of Shakespeare's classic, made just for kids.
Aerialize: Circus Workshops Daily workshops designed to unleash the inner circus performer.
Art Workshops: Daily art classes lead by animator and cartoonist Brett Bower. Budding artists will have the opportunity to pick up some fun skills.
Ettingshausens Kids: Disco Daily - Get your groove on! Dress up and get down under the disco ball in this super-fun class.
Storytime: Wednesday 4 October, Thursday 5 October Let the Sutherland Shire Librarians entertain your children with a traditional Storytime session in the Pavilion foyer. Free, no booking required.
