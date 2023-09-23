St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Bexley North Public School pupil raises money for cancer charity Wigs 4 kids

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 24 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There goes the long hair. Picture supplied
There goes the long hair. Picture supplied

A primary school pupil with long hair and a big heart stepped up to the scissor blades recently, in support of raising money for kids with cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.