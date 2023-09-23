A primary school pupil with long hair and a big heart stepped up to the scissor blades recently, in support of raising money for kids with cancer.
Alexander Farah, 10, had been growing his hair for the past three years.
Inspired by family, as Alex's lost two of his grandparents to cancer, and with a grandmother who is a cancer survivor, his mission was to spread the word and raise awareness of the disease.
His peers at Bexley North Public School watched in admiration as Alex got his locks chopped. Some of his school friends also took the plunge and did the same.
Alex raised $5215 for Wigs 4 Kids Charity and is ranked in 25th position from more than 1600 participating in the same fundraiser.
