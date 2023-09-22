NSW Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper visited Hungry Point Reserve at Cronulla on Friday in response to the widespread criticism of a government move to cut part of the clifftop walkway and erect a fence to give Marine Rescue NSW exclusive use of a large part of the site.
Sutherland Shire Council had sought a meeting with Mr Kamper on the proposal.
A spokesman for Mr Kamper said the minister met this morning with Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, former general manager of Sutherland Shire Council and chair of the Reserve Land Manager (the trust) John Rayner, another former trust member Byron Hurst and staff from Marine Rescue NSW and Crown Lands to discuss the issues.
"Future options for the site will be considered after Sutherland Shire Council makes its intentions clear in November," the spokesman said.
"Previous requirements that any proposed walkway would need to consider the operational needs of Marine Rescue NSW remain."
It is understood that with the expiry of the trust's term, the government has offered the council the role of managing the public part of the reserve, while Marine Rescue would have responsibility for it section.
