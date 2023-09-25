The Brighton Seagulls' home ground, Scarborough Park hosted the NSWRL Southern Corridor Development Gala Day on Saturday, exhibiting a collection of under-13s to under-16s development teams from the St George, Illawarra, and South Coast Group 7 regions.
It also included members from the NSW RISE Academy Illawarra South Coast program.
Now in its second year following a successful event held in Warilla 12 months ago, young male and female players took part in multiple matches played over a pair of football fields.
NSWRL League Club Support Coordinator Joshua Elias said it continues to offer budding players from these regions the opportunity to showcase their skillsets.
"It's a great day to showcase the talent of so many young boys and girls within our area that get to prepare for Lisa Fiaola and the Harold Matthews competition, so it's a good first step to rep footy for them.
"It's grown again this year. We've got every district bringing in a female and male team-with just over 20 games on the day.
"It's continuous growth, which is what we want to see.
"We've done a great job for our area seeing the women's game grow."
The NSWRL Southern Corridor Gala Day presented a great opportunity for up-and-coming players to come together and showcase all the emerging talent
