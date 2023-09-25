Dragons fullback Teagan Berry was recognised for her sensational 2023 season at the club's NRLW Awards last week in Wollongong, claiming a pair of honours including the NRLW Player of the Year Award.
She was also named the Red V Members NRLW Player of the Year in her first season at the back for head coach Jamie Soward.
The awards capped off an incredible few days for the 21-year-old who earnt a call-up into the Prime Minister's XIII before extending her contract that will see her remain at the RedV until at least the end of 2025.
Berry said she was excited to see what the future holds for the club.
"I'd like to thank the club for what they've done for me in the past few years.
"I feel like there's something building here."
She became the first player in NRLW history to score 20 career tries and made history as the first Dragon to score four tries in a single game .
