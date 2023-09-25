St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Fullback takes NRLW prizes

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 25 2023 - 10:21am, first published 10:00am
Berry finished atop the NRLs try-scoring leaderboard with 11- also finishing first in total runs and second in run metres. Picture John Veage
Dragons fullback Teagan Berry was recognised for her sensational 2023 season at the club's NRLW Awards last week in Wollongong, claiming a pair of honours including the NRLW Player of the Year Award.

