Leader readers have their say on issues in the Shire from bikini girls at Cronulla to the Voice referendum

Updated October 4 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 3:45pm
Captain Cook Drive at Kurnell after 9000 litres of diesel, mixed with floodwater, spilled from the Caltex fuel transfer terminal in April 2022. Picture supplied
Re the penalty handed out by the EPA to Ampol after the pollution at Kurnell (Leader, September 27), what a joke! $700,00.00 in community projects for 9200 litres = $76.09 per litre fine.

Local News

