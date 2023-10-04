Re the penalty handed out by the EPA to Ampol after the pollution at Kurnell (Leader, September 27), what a joke! $700,00.00 in community projects for 9200 litres = $76.09 per litre fine.
If anyone thinks that is a good outcome, then questions should be raised, as to the EPA act and practices that signed off on this. Ampol are laughing all the way to the bank. if that is what the environment is worth, then who put that price on it?
Mark Salmon, Miranda.
Who stole my walking stick? It may be old fashioned but was used every day and did a great job for me. It was accidentally left at the bread section of Coles, Miranda, and was labelled with my name and phone number. It had gone when I returned for it but had not been handed in to the adjacent Coles customer desk. Please return it to the desk for my retrieval and I'll ask no questions.
Graeme Hanna, Sutherland
I have lived in the Sutherland Shire for 70 Years had a wonderful life here and we are all blessed to have such beautiful beaches, cafes, shops and restaurants.
I was at Cronulla today (Friday September 29), a hot day and was amazed to see all the girls in bikinis walking through the main shopping area, not caring at all how they looked.
I was a Bikini Girl at Cronulla as well in my youth and always covered up when eating or shopping. it's not hard to slip a skirt and singlet top on to just have some dignity.
Name and address supplied
The Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone is currently the second most important contentious matter to Sutherland Shire residents. However most, like 90 per cent, of residents, are unaware as to how this will destroy the Illawarra escarpment between Wollongong and Kiama.
Imagine five solar farms and two wind farms on that small area between Wollongong and Kiama - absolute disaster. Currently the federal fovernment has out for public consultation the REZ proposal, I urge every shire resident to get on your computer and bitterly complain about the proposal.
The Illawarra residents cannot do this on their own.
Get onto https://consult.dcceew.gov.au/oei-illawarra and voice your disapproval.
For more information about the Illawarra renewable Energy Zone, look up "Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone - EnergyCo".
Robert Garnett, Cronulla
I was interested to read that Greg B, from Caringbah (Leader August 30) thinks that the Voice will be "a yolk (sic) around the neck of any elected government."
I agree that this would prove very messy. Nonetheless, I think we should egg people on to vote Yes. Apart from any other consideration, Australia will be regarded with disbelief, even contempt, if we aren't prepared to recognise our First People, when New Zealand, USA, Canada and Scandinavia settled this long ago.
Why attack Mark Speakman for siding with the Yes voters? We are often told, by such luminaries as John Howard, that the Liberal party is a "broad church". So why should party members have to "leave their brains outside and vote as their leader tells them to"( to quote Gilbert and Sullivan.) on every occasion.
Ruth Turner Grays Point
It is an unfortunate fact that constitutional changes affecting the rights, lives and livelihoods of minority groups are inevitably decided by a majority made up of other people who will not be impacted by or, in some cases, even interested in the proposal.
The result of the same sex marriage plebiscite was rightly celebrated around the country. However, it's worth remembering that less than 80 per cent of eligible voters participated and approaching 40 per cent of those voted against allowing same sex couples the right to legal marriage.
The Voice referendum directly impacts a tiny three per cent of our people but the outcome will be decided largely by the other 97 per cent of us. Why should we care? Perhaps the Constitution also needs an empathy clause.
I was born in 1960 to a 10-pound pom and convict descendant. In my heart, I know that I have had the benefit of the many opportunities they and baby boomer Australia offered. I also know that, had I been born that same day to an indigenous family around Walgett or Brewarrina, Tennant Creek or Kununurra, my life experience would have been vastly different. Almost certainly, I wouldn't have the health, wealth and comforts I enjoy today.
I can scarcely imagine the challenges, hardships and sometimes despair that 'other me' would have experienced growing up and growing older over the last 63 years. Nor the lasting trauma his parents, grandparents and extended family likely suffered under the practices of the preceding years in post-colonial Australia.
When my grandmother was a young woman giving birth to her first child, a grandmother or Auntie of 'other me' may well have been among the (at least) 30-odd indigenous victims who met brutal deaths at the hands of the NT police in the Coniston massacre. What chance in life would her children and grandchildren have had?
I'm certain that 'other me' would also be desperately hoping that enough Australians are willing to acknowledge his mob's history as the first custodians of this ancient land and guarantee them the agency to simply make representations on issues affecting them. It really is a small ask with potential for good and little risk of harm to any of us.
Whatever the outcome of the upcoming referendum, the reality is that it will not have an ounce of practical impact on my day-to-day life.
There is, however, at least some chance that a yes vote would lead to better outcomes for a small proportion of our people where past efforts (however well intentioned) have failed and left them behind. Why would I stand in the way of that chance? I'll vote 'yes'.
Ken McGuinness, Illawong
I contnue to see e -scooters being ridden around Cronulla mainly by young people both in the mall and on main roads. These kids are full of attitude. I have contacted the police on several occasions but they show absolutely no interest on pulling these kids up, telling me they need to catch them.
Do we have to wait for some elderly person to be knocked down before the police do their job? At the very least, police could confiscate the scooters and make the parents come and claim them (and fine the parents because they buy the things).
Stephen Newell, Burraneer
Thank you for the weekly newsletter from the Editor you send me. What a lovely snapshot of the shire.
I would like to let you know of the increasing number of relaxed and smiling folk I see walking the well paved roads of Woronora Memorial Park.
It is such a beautiful leafy area and you can walk as far as you like in safety, peace and quiet. It's my 'go to' as I live close by. What a wonderful way to start the day.
Lynette Pereira
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.