The Cronulla Polar Bears Winter Swimming Club won their 13th Australian Winter Swimming Association of Australia Men's National title last weekend adding to their impressive tally - a title they last won in 2015 at Wagga .
The 46th Australian Winter Swimming Championships were held at Warringah Aquatic Centre and hosted by the Dee Why Ice Picks Winter Swimming Club.
1000 swimmers from Opens up to the grand old 85's took to the pool with the Bears coming home with the top prize.
There were 14 age groups and in the oldest category the O85's, Cronulla's John Butterfield won the Gold medal in a new Australian record time.
Winter swimming titles are held over 50m sprints.
The Bears had five individual gold medalists, Butterfield in the O85's and Ron Masaar, Adam Murphy, Ian Matthews and Steve Parkes.
In the blue ribbon Opens category Cronulla's Steve Parkes and Jim Dickson amazingly went one and two to the finish line bringing two medals back to their Cronulla Rock Pool home.
Winner of the memorial John Stacpoole Award for Swimmer of the Meet was Cronulla's Adam Murphy.
Swimmer John Stacpoole who died off a massive heart attack while playing water polo was a champion in every facet of his life, and winner of 13 Australian Winter Swimming gold medals.
The Bears also showed their depth bringing home plenty of relay gold-winning the Opens and 30's age groups and placing in the 40,60,70 and 80's- leaving only one age group without a finals appearance.
Club Captain Glenn Brown said it was obviously a great team effort.
" There was great camaraderie amongst the boys -everyone cheering on all the swimmers from the 85's down to the Opens, all day long.
"It was also very emotional when Adam was awarded the John Stacpoole Award from Johns wife."
The Cronulla Polar Bears Winter Swimming Club was founded in 1953 and has swum and competed in the ocean rock pool at Cronulla on Sundays between May and September ever since.
They meet at 9am every Sunday at the John Suann Room above the Cronulla indoor pool complex.
The Winter Swimming Assoc was born in 1959, with seven clubs which were all connected to Surf Life Saving Clubs- the Bondi Icebergs, Bronte Splashers, Clovelly Eskimos, Coogee Penguins, Maroubra Seals, and the Cronulla Polar Bears .
in 1976 the Association was expanded to accommodate clubs from the other States and now over 5,000 swimmers compete weekly during the winter months .
