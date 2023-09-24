St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Bears swim to the Australian title again

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 25 2023 - 8:19am, first published 8:00am
The Cronulla Polar Bears display their 13th Australian Winter Swimming National title at the Cronulla Rock Pool on Sunday. Picture Chris Lane
The Cronulla Polar Bears Winter Swimming Club won their 13th Australian Winter Swimming Association of Australia Men's National title last weekend adding to their impressive tally - a title they last won in 2015 at Wagga .

