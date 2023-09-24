St George has struck the first blows in their 2023/4 NSW Premier Cricket campaign taking two wins in the first double header of the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup.
The star studded Saints team first rolled neighbours Sutherland in an entertaining match at 9am scoring 7-171 batting first. In reply Sutherland started fast but could only manage 9-136 off their 20 overs facing the ball.
St George then travelled 5km west to Sutherland Oval to play Blacktown Mounties sending them packing with another solid score of 3-206. Blacktown finished with 6-153, 53 runs short.
Saints opener Blake Macdonald had a field day hitting twelve 6's in the days play, scoring 156 runs from just 83 balls leaving captain Nick Stapleton to say that McDonald is definitely ready to take on the Big Bash.
At Caringbah, McDonald set the pace for Saints very classy line-up with in form Blake Nikitaras joining him followed by Australian all rounder Moises Henriques .
By the time he was caught by Sutherland young gun Will Straker on the fence line off bowler and Sutherland Captain Tom Doyle he had scored 73 runs off 44 balls with three 4's and six 6's.
When Tom Pinson took the wicket of Nikitaras it didnt help Sutherland as Henriques making a rare appearance for Saints kept his foot on the accelerator firing 42 off 29 balls joining in on the six attack - hitting three of his own to add to the tally.
In a 20 minute flurry the ball went over the fence nine times hitting roofs and sight screens, flying over the head and into the bush near former Australian cricket Captain Steve Waugh who was sitting watching son Austin bowling for Sutherland.
By the time Luke Bartier was out for 20 the score board showed 4 for 150 and the chase was always going to be hard for the hosts who started with Sam Konstas hitting a quick fire 22 but when he was caught by Bartier off the captains bowling they lost momentum and were out for 136 with bowler Andrew Ritchie 30 not out.
At game two at Sutherland Kurtis Patterson replaced his Sydney Sixers team mate Henriques scoring 29 runs before McDonald really stepped up smashing 83 off 39 balls with six 6's and eight 4's- Bartier and Nick Stapleton brought the team home with a pair of 40's .
