St George strike first

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated September 25 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:30am
Saints opener Blake McDonald dispatches another ball over the fence in their T20 defeat of Sutherland at Glenn McGrath Oval on Saturday. Picture John Veage
Saints opener Blake McDonald dispatches another ball over the fence in their T20 defeat of Sutherland at Glenn McGrath Oval on Saturday. Picture John Veage

St George has struck the first blows in their 2023/4 NSW Premier Cricket campaign taking two wins in the first double header of the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup.

