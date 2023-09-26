A temporary lifeguard tower installed at Greenhills beach in December 2017 will be used for only six weeks again this summer despite an ever increasing number of swimmers being attracted to the area.
Sutherland Shire Council lifeguards will patrol the beach daily during the December-January school holidays, but at other times there will be no flags and people will be strongly advised to stay out of the water.
The council confirmed the same arrangements that have been in place in recent years would apply again this summer when commenting on a dramatic rescue of four young men at Greenhills on Saturday September 16.
An off-duty lifesaver and other beachgoers, including a woman who grabbed a surfboard and paddled out, went to the aid of the men about 4.30pm.
The swimmers were shaken but did not require medical attention.
A council spokeswoman said the council's Ocean Safety and Lifeguards "strongly recommend that residents and visitors only swim in flagged areas on patrolled beaches".
"These designated zones indicate areas that are safe for swimming and are diligently managed by lifeguards," she said.
"It is imperative for swimmers to assess their own capabilities and, whenever a 'beach closed' sign is displayed or the flags are absent, stay out of the water."
The spokeswoman said the shire's patrolled beach swimming areas were Cronulla, North Cronulla, Elouera and Wanda, which were patrolled daily between September and April from 8am to 5pm (6pm during Daylight Saving).
"Greenhills beach will also be patrolled daily during school holidays from December to January from 10am to 5pm," she said.
"Emergency Response Beacons are also located at unpatrolled locations including Blackwoods beach, Greenhills beach and Potter Point at Kurnell, so that with the press of a button, a member of the public can be connected to the Surf Life Saving State Operations Centre and council lifeguards for a swift emergency response."
CCTV monitoring of beaches from Cronulla to Wanda has been extended to Shelly Beach and Oak Park.
The existing workload on lifeguards is already heavy.
According to council figures, last season Cronulla lifeguards were involved in the prevention of 112,215 individual beach safety incidents, performed 1013 ocean rescues and delivered 4902 first aid actions.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce, said while the skills and expertise of lifeguards were in heavy demand last summer, it was expected they would face an even busier beach season this year.
Volunteer surf lifesavers, who began patrols for the new season on Saturday, do not have responsibility for Greenhills, but Wanda club members carry out surveillance patrols at times.
In addition, Surf Life Saving Sydney jet skis and other watercraft, which patrol all of Bate Bay, "keep an eye on swimmers", said Brent Manieri, general manager public safety for Surf Life Saving NSW.
Mr Manieri said the emergency response beacons at Greenhills were easy to use.
"In an emergency, a member of the public can just push the button and they will be connected to our state operations centre," he said.
"The beacons also have camera functionality."
