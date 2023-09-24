A newly landscaped waterfront area for community use at Sylvania has been officially opened.
The Esplanade Foreshore Reserve offers residents and visitors a tranquil location on the edge of the Georges River for picnics, exercise, or simply to relax and take in the views.
Located, at the northern end of The Esplanade, the reserve includes sandstone logs for seating and play, safe and convenient access to the foreshore, ample open space for outdoor activities, picnic seating for family gatherings, plenty of shade under the canopy of beautiful trees and a natural tidal pool for saltmarsh remediation.
Convenient parking is available.
Sutherland Shire Council held an official opening ceremony involving mayor Carmelo Pesce and C Ward councillors Haris Strangas, Hassan Awada and Jen Armstrong, along with council staff and contractors involved in the design and delivery of the project.
"The Esplanade Foreshore Reserve is a testament to our commitment to create an active community that enjoys safe, accessible, and diverse open spaces," Cr Pesce said.
"This commitment involves searching for opportunities to purchase private land that can be repurposed and unlocked for community use as opportunities come on the market, and this project is one of the crowning achievements in this ongoing effort to provide more recreational green spaces for our community to enjoy."
"I know this area has already been well used by surrounding residents, but I would urge all members of the community to explore this beautiful piece of the Sutherland Shire - bring along your family, friends, and pets to enjoy this stunning new space that is now here for the whole community to enjoy," he said.
