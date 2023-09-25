The Minns government is on track to meet an election promise by committing $13 million in the state budget to completing Wolli Creek Regional Park.
"We are overjoyed by the announcement", said Peter Stevens, vice-president of the Wolli Creek Preservation Society and long-time campaigner for the park.
"We have been campaigning to ensure the protection of this gem of nature for four decades and have had to fight off two motorway proposals and numerous other threats."
Mt Stevens said the society was keen now to see the timetable for completion and the details of how the funds would be used.
Wolli Creek Regional Park, which was created in 1988 by the Carr Labor government, runs below the Earlwood ridge from Bexley North to close to Tempe.
It is the largest area of remnant bushland left in the densely developed inner south-west region of Sydney.
Mr Minns promised in November 2022 a Labor government would protect the remaining bushland, about two hectares, required to complete the park.
"This will finally finish the long-term project, ensuring local families can enjoy its 4.5km of walking track, natural beauty and native habitat, a stone's throw from the Sydney CBD," he said.
"The completed Wolli Creek Regional Park will be enjoyed for generations to come,"
Mr Stevens said, over the decades, many verbal commitments had been made, but now for the first time funds had been committed to completing the park.
"There can be no doubt about the public backing for protecting the bushland: our campaign against destruction of one part of the bushland gathered over 5000 signatures," he said.
And there is no question that a lot of people have devoted a lot of time to bring about the current outcome."
"It has taken the efforts of the many past and present WCPS committee members, WCPS members, and wider circles across the Sydney Basin and beyond to gain the recognition of the significance of this substantial area of inner-urban bushland that it warrants.
"A protected future should now be assured for this natural gem of Sydney's inner south-west.
"We are thankful to have had the support of local MLAs Chris Minns, Sophie Cotsis, Steve Kamper, Jo Haylen, and Jenny Leong, MLCs Penny Sharpe and Sue Higginson, and the backing of the Councils of Bayside, Canterbury-Bankstown City, Georges River, Inner West, and the City of Sydney, all of which have residents that engage with the Wolli bushland.
"Numerous community organisations and individuals have lent their support. There are too many to list but we thank them all.
Visit: www.wollicreek.org.au
