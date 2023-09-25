Sutherland fell short against St George in their 2023/4 NSW Premier Cricket campaign with a derby loss in the first double header of the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup to launch the season.
The top heavy Saints team rolled their young neighbours in an entertaining match first thing Saturday morning at Glenn McGrath Oval, scoring 7-171 batting first. In reply Sutherland started fast but could only manage 9-136 off their 20 overs facing the ball.
Sutherland's luck didn't get much better when their next opponent Fairfield-Liverpool also won the toss and batted scoring 7/170 and leaving the home team to chase the same score falling short at 7/148.
In the derby Saints opening batsman Blake Macdonald had a field day hitting three 4s and six 6s and by the time he was caught by Will Straker on the fence line off the bowling of his captain Tom Doyle he had scored 73 runs off 44 balls.
When fast bowler Tom Pinson took Blake Nikitaras's wicket it didn't help much as Australian all rounder Moises Henriques making a rare appearance kept his foot on the accelerator firing 42 off 29 balls - hitting three 6s of his own to add to the tally.
In a 20-minute flurry the ball went over the fence nine times hitting roofs and sight screens, flying over head and getting lost in the bush.
After the top four were out the Sutho bowlers kept the score manageable but the chase was always going to be hard with Sam Konstas hitting a quick fire 22. But when he was caught out they lost momentum and were gone for 136 with bowler Andrew Ritchie top scoring with 30.
In the second game against Fairfield-Liverpool Konstas hit another 22 but fellow opener Austin Waugh chimed in with a good 33 to keep them in the hunt but the middle order couldn't keep in touch, leaving the bowlers Deitz and Pinson to smash anything that came their way falling 22 runs short.
Sutherland captain Tom Doyle said it was a tough start chasing two good cricket sides who outplayed them.
"It's not all doom and gloom though-after we got through the top order we bowled pretty good and we showed some glimpses of what we can do."
Sutherland are at home again for round 3 and 4 of the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup.
