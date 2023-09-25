Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has said he will have to design a program which suits the type of athletes the team has going forward-hopefully it includes Ben Hunt.
Once again he declared that Hunt isn't going anywhere and even their skipper himself seems resigned to the fact he will be playing for the Red V again in 2024.
Hunts former team mate James Graham said on Fox that he trusts Ben when he said " I'll play my best "
Hopefully it can be sorted out soon to stop the chatter.
Flanagan has also said he is happy with the talent he has but he would still like to get one or two high-quality players for next year.
The club is in a good position cap wise and they have announced that Shane Millard has been appointed as the club's Recruitment and Pathways Manager.
Millard has previously worked in a number of NRL systems including the Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers and most recently the Bulldogs- he has worked in the Dragons pathways system previously.
