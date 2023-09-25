St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
John Veage
By John Veage
September 25 2023 - 11:34am
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan gets to work
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan gets to work

Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has said he will have to design a program which suits the type of athletes the team has going forward-hopefully it includes Ben Hunt.

