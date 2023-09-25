The significant work being done to assist young people in the community was cause for a ministerial visit recently, when NSW Premier Chris Minns and Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson stopped by Project Youth.
They were there to meet with youth workers, who discussed the challenges facing young people and how they are helping them stay afloat.
Youth in the community face a range of obstacles including homelessness and unemployment, but Project Youth works hard to ensure young people get the help they need with the resources they have at hand.
The charitable organisation stated that it looked forward to working together with the government on policies, funding ad programs that reform systems and promote equity.
