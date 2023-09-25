The Nova Employment Golf Day is back to showcase the International Day of People with Disability.
Celebrating its 3rd year the Nova Employment Golf Day sees some of Australia's best amputee and all ability golfers once again taking part in the event at the renovated Hurstville Golf Club.
The Nova Employment golf day will be one part of many events Australia wide, that celebrates International Day of People with Disability.
The CEO of Nova Employment Martin Wren said this year as part of the day, they are launching a new employment initiative in the golf industry for someone with a disability.
"Through partnerships with the PGA and Blue Fit, the managers of Hurstville golf club, we have come up with two opportunities that would suit someone who really loves golf, wants to work in the golf industry and in the long term, possibly make it their career," he said
"Paul Sainsbury from the PGA and Stewart Hardiman from Hurstville golf club have put their minds together to come up with position descriptions that will be of great interest to many people seeking a career in the sporting industry, through golf."
Paul said the PGA were thrilled to work with Nova Employment and Hurstville golf club to find sustainable employment and pathways to careers in the golf industry for people with disabilities.
Scott Longmuir from Diverse Talent Management the organiser of the event said while they have some initiatives in place to support employment outcomes, they are also looking forward to the golf and the stories of the people from the day.
"We are pleased to again have Ben Tullipan as our special guest.
"Ben is Australia's worst injured survivor of the 2002 Bali Bombings, losing both his legs, most of his stomach muscles and receiving 63 per cent full thickness burns to his body. He was given 5 per cent chance of survival.
"Ben's inspiring 'never say die' attitude saw him learn to walk again on two prosthetic legs and start playing Golf and he is living proof that life is worth living regardless of challenges and obstacles."
Lugarno Lions Club's Reg Walker as well as former Mayor Kevin Greene are on the organising committee and they will join amputee golfer Andrew Zantiotis in making the day a bigger success.
The Nova Employment golf day will be held on Wednesday November 29 at Hurstville Golf Club. Tickets are $150 each which includes golf fees, lunch, beverages, and inspiring guest speakers.
There are hole sponsorships available for $850. Contact Scott Longmuir to sponsor or play: scott.longmuir@bigpond.com
