The NSW Shootout Golf round was held at Cronulla Golf Course on Monday with blue skies and some hot scores.
In one for the record books it was won by a female golfer Robbie Maroney who took the trip to Las Vegas after her 18th hole par 3 tee shot landed next to the green whilst her two male finalists both found the bunker - Robbie had a one shot handicap and used it to her full advantage.
This is one of the flagship events of the World Shootout Golf Series, where the winner picked up a trip to Las Vegas to be part of the World Shootout Golf Championship which coincides with the 2024 NRL opening game of the season being there.
In shootout golf, everyone competes in a single stableford event using AGU handicaps- at the end of the round, six holes were drawn at random (4,1,5,3,17 and 18) with the eight players with highest stableford score on those holes then playing in a two hole sudden death shootout.
The first hole of the shootout at Cronulla was the 16th which was reduced to a par 3-with the eight golfers teeing off with best scores progressing to the final three.
After a five man putt off for the final spot the field was reduced to two men and Robbie.
On the 95 meter 18th all three teed off in front of the gallery with Robbie sailing in under the radar to become the NSW Shootout champion and began to think about packing her bags for Vegas.
