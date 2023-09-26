A contractor was called in to repair the shark net at Brighton Baths last week after damage caused by a jetski or boat.
Bayside Council advised on Facebook it was aware of the damage and "a full repair will be undertaken and is expected to be finalised by the end of the day."
"Our good friends at Sea Dragon Diving Co. have inspected the enclosure and made it safe to use for swimmers. Divers will be out on site today ensuring a full repair...
"We remind boat and jetski owners to keep their distance from all swimming enclosures and not to moor their vessels on the nets as this can cause damage."
The work was completed that day.
"Please ban jet skis from coming closer to the beachfront by at least 300 metres," one resident wrote. "These jet skiers are mostly not locals and really [don't care] about the noise or damage they are doing. It would also be great if we could have a permanent water police patrol in Botany Bay all year, as it is certainly needed."
Another post expressed the hope a fine was issued. "That's extensive, in damage and cost," the writer said. "Not to mention a danger to swimmers in the water at the same time. Perhaps it's time to put bans in place."
Another contributor said, "Can signs be put on your net poles educating them about the safe distance away from nets before a swimmer or other non powered [craft user] gets injured or killed?"
