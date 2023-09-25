St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Green and Gold wins on the day

John Veage
John Veage
September 26 2023 - 8:00am
Winner Robbie Maroney
The NSW Shootout Golf Championships at Cronulla also signaled the beginning of a partnership between the World Shootout Golf Championships and the Green and Gold Athletes program that Olympian Natalie Cook designed to help aspiring young athletes who are heading towards the 2032 Brisbane Olympic games.

