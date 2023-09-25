The NSW Shootout Golf Championships at Cronulla also signaled the beginning of a partnership between the World Shootout Golf Championships and the Green and Gold Athletes program that Olympian Natalie Cook designed to help aspiring young athletes who are heading towards the 2032 Brisbane Olympic games.
The Shootout Golf Series function held at the club after the event with celebrity guests speakers provided a forum to raise funds through the golf day to provide a platform for the Green and Gold Athletes initiative.
Speakers at Cronulla were AFL's Nick Davis, NRL trainer Scott Campbell, golfer and Sharks media official Rob Willis, World Champion disabled golfer Geoff Nicholas and touch football legend Karen Smith.
The initiative was founded by five-time Olympian Natalie Cook, a gold medallist and Brisbane Olympic Games Board member whose vision is to transform the lives of aspiring athletes who struggle with the financial demands of representing their country.
Natalie said she knew first hand how hard it was for young athletes to get funds to train and travel.
"You have to pay to represent your country sometimes, we are trying to collectively find a way to help.
"We are here to give a leg up, not a hand out. We are going to teach and match money so athletes can be their best- we have to build better pathways."
This collaboration is important to the Shootout Golf director Chris Parkes, whose late wife Cathy Parkes OAM was a water polo legend, playing in two Australian World Championship teams and was the 1986 NSW Sportswomen of the year. She sadly lost her battle with breast cancer in 2007.
Chris said Cathy knew first-hand of the challenges that athletes face in raising funds to represent their country on the global stage.
"I know she would very pleased to know that this event dedicated to her would play a major role in helping young athletes achieve their dreams."
