Parenting expert and the host of Channel 9's TV show Parental Guidance, Justin Coulson, is visiting Inaburra School for a live evening event on October 17.
Dr Coulson will speak to parents about 'anxiety in your child', where he will unpack what anxiety looks like and provide simple strategies to implement at home that help kids overcome worry, fear, and panic.
Inaburra School has implemented Dr Coulson's strategies for several years, with wellbeing staff utilising the behaviour management framework adapted from his 'Bringing Up Boys Summit' to help students respond to challenges in a constructive way.
Inaburra Director of Wellbeing Melanie Clarke, said staff used his strategies every day. "Our goal is always to build relationships, not break them," she said. "His simple method asks students to take ownership, be accountable and show responsibility in a loving but effective way. We have seen it work time and time again and many of our staff are now using his strategies at home with their own children".
The event starts at 7pm at Inaburra's Performing Arts Centre and is open to all parents in the community.
Tickets can be purchased via the Inaburra website.
