Parenting expert Justin Coulson to visit Inaburra School

By Eva Kolimar
Updated September 25 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:03pm
Keynote speaker and the author of nine parenting books, Justin Coulson, is coming to Inaburra School Bangor to help parents with strategies centred on anxiety. Picture supplied
Parenting expert and the host of Channel 9's TV show Parental Guidance, Justin Coulson, is visiting Inaburra School for a live evening event on October 17.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

