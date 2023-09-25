St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
What's on

Free child restraint fitting and checks for Georges River residents

EK
By Eva Kolimar
September 25 2023 - 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georges River residents can have a child restraint fitted for free on September 27. Picture supplied
Georges River residents can have a child restraint fitted for free on September 27. Picture supplied

Georges River Council is offering free child restraint fitting and checks for residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.