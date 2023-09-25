Free child restraint fitting and checks for Georges River residents

Georges River Council is offering free child restraint fitting and checks for residents.
Supported by Transport for NSW, the initiative ensures the community has access to authorised fitters who can expertly install and assess child restraints, harnesses, and booster seats, ensuring the safety of the youngest passengers.
The first event is scheduled for September 27. Residents can book 9am-4pm, with each booking valid for one vehicle and accommodating up to three child restraints.
While most services will be provided free of charge, there may be a nominal cost if specialised parts are required to fit the seat.
Residents must be able to provide proof of address within the Georges River Local Government Area upon arrival at the site.
Carss Park Flats Parking, 76 Carwar Ave, Carss Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.