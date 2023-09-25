This was the second time the long-running Lugarno Lions Community Fair was held at Riverwood Park, and it didn't disappoint.
Crowds at the September 24 event doubled from last year, thanks to the sunny spring weather and strong turnout of stallholders, carnival rides and stage entertainment.
'The Cockroaches' were the headline act, supported by community dance and musical groups throughout the day.
Several community organisations supported the fair including Club Rivers and Georges River Council as the major sponsors, plus a helping hand from the State Emergency Service, Riverwood Air League and Scout and Guide units.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.