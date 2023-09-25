St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

New commuter car park at Como provides additional 34 spaces

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 26 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new car park at Como. Picture by Chris Lane
The new car park at Como. Picture by Chris Lane

The new commuter car park at Como station has been completed and opened to the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.