The new commuter car park at Como station has been completed and opened to the public.
Thirty-four additional parking spaces are provided in the car park near the station entrance in Como Parade, just north of Warraba Street.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the project was completed "months ahead of schedule".
"Construction took only three months - half the time expected," he said.
"These extra parking spaces will greatly benefit everyone who uses public transport in the Como area," he said.
The car park includes new stairs and footpath along Como Parade between the car park entrance and the entrance to the train station.
Students from St George and Sutherland Community College teamed up with Stephen Edwards Construction to mark the occasion by participating in a landscaping event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.