Updated
The Labor Party's stranglehold on the mayoral role at Georges River Council has been broken by the election of a new leadership team.
Cr Sam Elmir, who represents Blakehurst ward, was elected mayor, defeating Labor incumbent Cr Nick Katris. Cr Elise Borg, from the Georges River Residents and Ratepayers Party, was elected deputy mayor.
Cr Elmir sits on council as an independent after he and Cr Nick Smerdely were expelled from the Liberal Party late last year for alleged branch stacking. It is understood they are appealing.
Cr Elmir received the votes of nine of the 15 councillors. His support included the four members of the Georges River Residents and Ratepayers Party, two Liberals and Cr Smerdely.
The new team will hold their positions until the council election in September 2024.
Senior Labor Party figures are believed to be angry at the party's loss of the mayoral role, which the ALP has held since the council was formed in 2017.
It is understood a deal brokered two years for Cr Kathryn Landsberry, who had the support of now Premier Chris Minns and lands minister Steve Kamper, to become mayor in September 2023 was broken.
Cr Elmir said party rules prevented him from commenting on his expulsion from the Liberal Party.
He said his aim as mayor would be to get the council to work "cohesively". "We are here to listen to everyone's views and opinions, to have robust but respectful debate and do what our community expects of us, rather than to descend into petty politics."
Cr Elmir said is was "both an honour and a privilege to embark on this new chapter as mayor of Georges River".
"I'm extremely grateful for this position," he said in a statement. "I understand the responsibility and honour it places upon me."
"I would like to express my gratitude to the Georges River community, to my fellow councillors, and to the residents they represent. I will take pride in standing up for what our community wants to see from us."
"As we move forward together, I pledge to serve the community with integrity, compassion, and in a collaborative spirit to enhance the quality of life for all our residents.
"Our success will be measured by the opportunities we create for our community, the challenges we overcome, and the inclusivity we foster."
"I would like to thank Cr Nick Katris and Cr Kathryn Landsberry for their exemplary service to our community. I also wish to congratulate Cr Elise Borg on becoming deputy mayor."
The Council also resolved to appoint Committee members for the new term, including for the Finance and Governance Committee, Community and Culture Committee, Assets and Infrastructure,The Communications and Engagement Team Committee, and Environment and Planning Committee:
New councillor representatives have also been appointed to advisory committees including the Local Traffic Committee, Floodplain Risk Management Committee, and Georges River Council Sports Advisory Committee.
New councillor representatives have also been appointed to external committees and panels.
For details, visit the council website.
