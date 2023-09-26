Fire and Rescue NSW Station 90 Menai, which has specially trained snake handlers, has been called to remove diamond pythons from two shire homes within two days.
A two-metre snake was removed from a home in Gymea Bay Road, Gymea this morning (Tuesday) after a resident saw it moving around the back verandah during the night.
Firefighter Carly McLachlan found the snake intertwined in a tree and it took about 45 minutes to uncurl it and put it in a bag for removal.
The snake was later released into bushland.
Yesterday (Monday), a Bangor resident found a one-metre long diamond python curled up on the doorstep.
Captain Brady Clarke captured the snake and released it into the bush.
Fire and Rescue Menai and Bundeena stations are designated snake handling stations in Sutherland Shire, and work in wildlife rescue organisation WIRES.
Captain Clarke expects there will be many more jobs in the weeks ahead with the weather warming and snakes coming out of hibernation.
"Our firefighters are prepared for anything, even snake recoveries and we conduct regular training to maintain our snake-wrangling skills to assist the community," he said.
Shire residents who come across a snake can call Fire and Rescue Menai on 9493 1090 or make contact through Facebook Messenger.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.