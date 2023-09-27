Embracing cultural traditions by making mooncakes was on the agenda recently for NSW Premier Chris Minns, who joined inter-generational members of Chinese Australian Services Society (CASS) celebrating Moon Festival.
CASS is a services provider in the community providing a comprehensive range of social and welfare services including child care, residential aged care, home ageing, disability, vocation and training, and settlement and health services, to the multicultural communities. Every week, more than 6000 families access its services and activities.
Mr Minns was at CASS Gumnut Early Learning Centre at Hurstville, where he made the traditional treats with children. The Moon Festival, also known as the Mid-Autumn Festival, is an occasion that brings families together in many East Asian countries.
The celebration began with a narrative by a senior about the origin and evolution of the Moon Festival, emphasising the importance for young Chinese descendants to embrace and understand their traditional culture. Celebrity chef May Lee delivered a live demonstration and shared her expertise crafting snow-skin mooncakes.
"As both the Premier of NSW and the representative for the Kogarah electorate, it is truly an honour for me to accept this invitation from CASS and visit a place that holds great importance for me personally," Mr Minns said. "Celebrating the Moon Festival with new and old friends of the Chinese community is indeed a privilege."
"The event is an opportunity to include intergeneration, showing the significance of preserving cultural practices which enhance our lives and connect us to our heritage," CASS Chairperson Bo Zhou said.
