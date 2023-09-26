Letter to the Editor
Our forebears were egalitarian visionaries, they knew the healing benefits of immersing oneself in nature. Greeting the day with a turn along the Esplanade is one of life's great holistic pleasures.
Physical, mental and social well being all met and enhanced by the majesty of the ocean and its ever changing seascape.A walkway of state significance, ocean pools built as public works providing employment during the Great Depression.
First Nations 'kitchen middens' of cultural significance.The old tram terminus now Shelly Beach Park, the expansion of Oak Park, Bass and Flinders Point, Salmon Haul all accessible courtesy of our forebears.... and there it ends in bushes and fences!
The Esplanade is only here because others had the vision that the beauty of nature belongs to all. The building of the entire Hungry Point walkway will complete the loop around to Darook Park and provide enjoyment for generations to come.
A cloud of doubt is on the horizon with the Minns Government and Steve Camper Minister for Lands planning to withdraw half the funding secured by Mark Speakman for this worthy project. Many have worked with the vision of past generations for the completion of the Esplanade. Construct it now for all to enjoy.
Damian Hurst, Cronulla
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.