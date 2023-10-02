Cronulla golfer Jayden Cripps was a member of the four man Australian team that completed an undefeated final day to claim the Four Nations Cup for the first time at Moonah Links on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.
It is a tournament contested between Australia, South Africa, New Zealand and, this year, an Internationals squad- the Four Nations Cup is for vocational golf professionals without a Tour card.
Cripps is a rare Indigenous golf professional, one who is relishing the chance to provide a visible example of an Indigenous golfer representing his country and is a graduate of the PGA Membership Pathway Program via The Ridge Golf Club.
Trailing the PGA of South Africa team by just half a point through the opening two days, the PGA of Australia team had to win the final fourball matches.
Facing the PGA of Australia International team for the third day of competition, Jayden Cripps and TJ King both recorded convincing wins in their singles matches as their teammates each grabbed half a point with halved matches.
With South Africa securing only 1.5 points in their morning singles against the PGA of New Zealand, that gave Australia a one-point lead moving into the afternoon fourballs.
Sticking with the same combinations that yielded two wins against New Zealand the day prior the Aussies scored a full point with a dominant win.
That put Australia two points ahead with three matches still on course, King and Cripps closing out a win for the home nation with a 2 and 1 victory.
The only member of the team who played 12 months ago in South Africa, King finished the week with five points from his six matches and is now undefeated in six singles matches.
"It's hard to say but it feels pretty cool. Bloody cool," said King, who sealed the win with a par putt on the 17th hole.
" To not lose a match on the last day is pretty special."
Two holes earlier, it was Cripps who delivered the putt that turned momentum the way of the home side.
"We were square through nine holes and on 10 Jayden holed a 10-foot par putt to keep it square," said King.
"We really rode off the back of that. Won 12 and then a couple more holes straight after that so that was definitely the change in momentum right there.
South Africa held out hope against New Zealand that they could draw level on the points tally with two wins of their own but they needed King and Cripps to win only half a point to be a chance- ultimately losing both of their matches to finish third, New Zealand surged into second spot.
