PGA Four Nation success

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 3 2023 - 9:03am, first published October 2 2023 - 2:00pm
The victorious PGA of Australia team of Jayden Cripps, TJ King, Scott Laycock and Brad McLellan. Picture Monica Marchesani
Cronulla golfer Jayden Cripps was a member of the four man Australian team that completed an undefeated final day to claim the Four Nations Cup for the first time at Moonah Links on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

