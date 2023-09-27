St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Yes 23 community forum to be held in Hurstville Entertainment Centre on September 28

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 27 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penny Wong will be speaking at the forum. Picture Rodney Braithwaite / ACM
Penny Wong will be speaking at the forum. Picture Rodney Braithwaite / ACM

Foreign Minister Penny Wong will be among speakers at a community forum on the Voice to parliament, to be held in Hurstville tomorrow night (September 28).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.