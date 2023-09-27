Foreign Minister Penny Wong will be among speakers at a community forum on the Voice to parliament, to be held in Hurstville tomorrow night (September 28).
Other speakers at the event, organised by Yes23, include lawyer, writer and poet Sara Mansour, First Nations advocate Jade Ritchie and co-founder and national convener for the Asian Australian Alliance Erin Wen Ai Chew.
The "community Town Hall" will be held in the Hurstville Entertainment Centre from 6pm to 7.30pm.
"The Uluru Statement from the Heart has extended a generous and powerful invitation to all Australians," says a statement from the organisers.
"We are embracing this invitation and asking you to join us on this journey of understanding the Voice and constitutional recognition.
Together we will talk about why constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people through a Voice to Parliament is a crucial step in the walk towards reconciliation as a country.
"Town Hall attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, share their feedback and learn about ways to engage in their local communities.
"It is an opportunity for Australians across the country to come together, learn, and engage in a constructive conversation about the Voice Referendum and its potential impact."
