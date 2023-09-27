St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
David Lawrey and Jaki Middleton awarded Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
September 27 2023 - 2:22pm
Eternal Return. Picture supplied
Sydney based artists David Lawrey and Jaki Middleton have been awarded the Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award for their work titled Eternal Return.

