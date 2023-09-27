Sydney based artists David Lawrey and Jaki Middleton have been awarded the Hazelhurst Art on Paper Award for their work titled Eternal Return.
The award, which includes $15,000 in prize money, is given every two years by Hazelhurst Arts Centre, Gymea to promote excellence and innovation in the field of art on paper.
The aim is to "elevate the status of works on paper while supporting and promoting artists working with this medium".
The exhibition runs until Sunday November 12.
The winning work Eternal Return is described as "a physical manifestation of the artists' interest in the structural drivers of production, consumption, and waste - and their discomfort with their own complicity in these unsustainable cycles".
Guest judge, Artist Deborah Kelly selected it from a field of 82 finalists.
Ms Kelly also selected the winners of the Young and Early Career Artist Award and the Local Artist Award, and awarded all finalists with a Highly Commended.
The Young and Early Career Artist Award of $5000 went to Jenna Lee for Grass tree - growing together.
The Local Artist Award of $5000 was awarded to Christopher Lawrie for White History (An introduction to Australian History, by A G L Shaw and H D Nicolson), 2023.
Ms Kelly said the field of finalist works was so strong she elected to focus on works that engaged with paper as a medium and considered its cultural and practical significance, and that the three winning works she selected were outstanding examples of this.
"My criteria was I wanted works that thought about paper itself as a medium that didn't just use it as a vehicle, but that really engaged with the material, the stuff of paper, and thought about its weight in culture and its use," she said.
"The three works that I chose were so outstanding, I thought in their attention to this stuff, to the weight of the stuff in culture and in history."
The installation crew also chose their favourite for the Preparator's Residency Award, which has this year been awarded to Oliver Fontany for Oli at Lane Cove River.
The artist receives a four-week residency at Hazelhurst.
Visitors to the exhibition can vote for The People's Choice Award of $1000 which will be announced on November 13.
ARTIST'S STATEMENT
David Lawrey and Jaki Middleton said of their work, Eternal Return, 2023.
"Two towers of generic cardboard boxes stand in the gallery. On close inspection, small openings reveal interior scenes utilising mirrors to create the illusion of endless space.
"The first scene is based on familiar visions of a factory production line or online shopping behemoth, with dozens of cardboard boxes circling continuously.
"In the second, a vast interior space is crowded by endless piles of boxes awaiting an unknown fate.
"Eternal Return is a physical manifestation of the artists' interest in the structural drivers of production, consumption, and waste - and their discomfort with their own complicity in these unsustainable cycles.
"The project evokes the sense of disquiet and overwhelm that has come to define our contemporary era."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.