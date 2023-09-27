Luxury waterfront living

Property of the Week
Bed 2 | Bath 2 | Car 2
This brand new apartment is poised above the Georges River, with full panoramic views of the surrounding waterways and out toward the adjacent St George Motor Boat Club.
Peter Leckie from Abode Property - Cronulla said it is one of 35 luxury apartments in The Upper Deck, a one-of-a-kind development in Blakehurst.
"Located at the foot of Tom Uglys Bridge it offers residents a pristine new home in a prime position, mere footsteps from the water," he said.
Reminiscent of the craftsmanship of a classically trained shipwright, The Upper Deck offers nautically-inspired luxury living at its finest.
A dream home for boating, sailing and water sport enthusiasts, The Upper Deck has direct access to the water via its own private jetty, a rooftop garden, as well as an outdoor kitchen and ground floor communal entertaining area with barbecue facilities and generous outdoor seating on the water's edge.
"A bespoke selection of spacious two bedroom and three bedroom apartments are available," Peter said.
The apartments feature luxury Miele appliances, ducted air-conditioning throughout, acoustically-treated glass for peace and tranquillity, thoughtfully designed east-facing living rooms and car parking within a secure two level basement.
